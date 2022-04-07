Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

