Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Campus Communities (ACC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC):

3/31/2022 – American Campus Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

3/24/2022 – American Campus Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2022 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

ACC stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 237.68 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $231,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

