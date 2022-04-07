Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

