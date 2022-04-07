Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,665 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 22.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 186.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 85,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 157.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.78.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

