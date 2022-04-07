Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.05. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.