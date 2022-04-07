Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.05. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.