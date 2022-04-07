Paul Edward Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $891.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

