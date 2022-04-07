Paul Edward Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $891.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
