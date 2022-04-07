Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells $371,974.38 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

