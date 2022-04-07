JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $112.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.71.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

