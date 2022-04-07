Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $942.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $1,045.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $912.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $962.26. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.