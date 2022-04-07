Michael W. Rodensky Sells 4,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

