Michael W. Rodensky Sells 4,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
