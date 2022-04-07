Karen Seaberg Sells 3,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

