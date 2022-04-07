Karen Seaberg Sells 3,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.
  • On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.
  • On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.