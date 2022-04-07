Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $350,369.60 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OSTK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

