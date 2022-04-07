Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
