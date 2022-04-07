Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

