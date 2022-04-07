Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 42,329 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $397,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80.

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.

Shares of BRLT opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

