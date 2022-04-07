X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 458.66% from the stock’s previous close.

XFOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

