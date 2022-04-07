Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

