Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $504,660.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The company has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

