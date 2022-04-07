National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Grid by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

