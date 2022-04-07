IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Michael D. Loberg Acquires 21,739 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IGMS opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.68. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

