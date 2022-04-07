IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Michael D. Loberg Acquires 21,739 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of IGMS opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.68. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
