Elan Moriah Sells 8,920 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VRNT stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -713.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

