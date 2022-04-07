Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

