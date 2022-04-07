Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.31.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

