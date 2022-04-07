KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

