Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,665

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,210.75.

Prudential stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

