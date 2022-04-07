Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

