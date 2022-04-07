Tony Pitt Buys 431,697 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) insider Tony Pitt acquired 431,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$416,587.61 ($313,223.76).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Pitt acquired 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$190,806.92 ($143,463.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.