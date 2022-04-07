WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.72. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,425 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.
WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
