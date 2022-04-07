WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.72. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,425 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

