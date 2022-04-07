Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.33. Riskified shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,006 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

