Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $33.61. Immunocore shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 558 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 495.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

