Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.42. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

