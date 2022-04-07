PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.83. PowerSchool shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

