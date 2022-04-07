Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 536,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,546,508 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.02.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.