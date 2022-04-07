Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

