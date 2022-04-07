QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $77.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $879.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in QCR by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.