Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,600,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $928,112 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.