2,521 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 94.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

