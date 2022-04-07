Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.42.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

