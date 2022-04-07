Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.