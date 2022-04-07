United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.90. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

