Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $65,967,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,497.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,493.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,658.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

