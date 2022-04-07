Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

WWW stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

