28,096 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

