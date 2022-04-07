Xponance Inc. Buys 12,924 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 119,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in Southern by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

SO opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,833,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

