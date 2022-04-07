FTC Solar (FTCI) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FTC Solar to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.40% 3.33% 2.66%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 FTC Solar Competitors 2293 9111 16714 697 2.55

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 95.41%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 34.96%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -3.76 FTC Solar Competitors $3.65 billion $740.32 million 0.37

FTC Solar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FTC Solar peers beat FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

