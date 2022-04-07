Citigroup Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $57.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

