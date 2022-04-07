KeyCorp Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $63.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

CTVA stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after acquiring an additional 975,906 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

