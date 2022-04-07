PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $81.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

