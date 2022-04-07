Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NYSE ROK opened at $272.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

