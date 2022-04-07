Xponance Inc. Buys 7,516 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

